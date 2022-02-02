Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPRE stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.