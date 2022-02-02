Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,476 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $960,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $5,487,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 953,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 339,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

