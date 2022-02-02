Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,838 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 102,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

