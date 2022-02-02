Russell Scott Klein Sells 2,500 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00.

BIGC stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. 1,200,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,969. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $113,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 348.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after buying an additional 1,699,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $52,617,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.