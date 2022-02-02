Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,596.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,596.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,399.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.84 or 0.07114616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00294348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.82 or 0.00761554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00072459 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00393918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00244795 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

