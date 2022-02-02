Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 463,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 22,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $101,382.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 520,556 shares of company stock worth $2,391,749 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.