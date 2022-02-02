Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.