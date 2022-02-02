Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Saia stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.22. 15,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Saia worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

