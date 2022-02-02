SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,753 shares.The stock last traded at $37.58 and had previously closed at $36.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.