Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 179,157 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05.
In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.
Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
