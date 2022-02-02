Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 179,157 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

