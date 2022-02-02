salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Brent Hyder Sells 186 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84.

salesforce.com stock opened at $232.12 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

