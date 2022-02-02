Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 179 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 178.94 ($2.41). 127,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 144,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.26).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.43.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile (LON:SDG)

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

