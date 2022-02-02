Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sanmina by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

