SB Management Ltd Takes $26.81 Million Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,811,000. Aurora Acquisition accounts for about 2.7% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SB Management Ltd owned 7.71% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,672,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,434. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

