Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Down 4.2%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The firm has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

