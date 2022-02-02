Schneider National (SNDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

