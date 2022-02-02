Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. 6,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 231,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $595.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

