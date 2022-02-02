Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 10,506 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Steel Dynamics worth $30,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

