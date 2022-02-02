Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 73,640 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.46% of AptarGroup worth $35,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

