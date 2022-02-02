Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,724 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

