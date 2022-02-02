Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 181,443 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,443 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.44% of Primo Water worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.