Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,059 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.30% of Lamar Advertising worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.