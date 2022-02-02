Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

