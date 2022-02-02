Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $142.41. 1,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,802. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

