Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.