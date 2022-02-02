SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

