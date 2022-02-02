Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.66

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 34185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $829.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

