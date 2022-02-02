Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Short Interest Update

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 623,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $274.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

