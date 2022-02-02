Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Shares Down 1.2%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 45,157 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a market cap of $57.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,935,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

