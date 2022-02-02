Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Shares Up 3.2%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

