Shopping Price Reaches $10.47 on Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Shopping has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $289,020.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.47 or 0.00028334 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,394 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

