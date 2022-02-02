Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Drops By 29.4%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AFB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,212. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $748,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.