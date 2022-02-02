Short Interest in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Rises By 40.0%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $6,489,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 123,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,585. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.05.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

