Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Decreases By 21.4%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHT traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 1,358,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,324. The company has a market cap of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.