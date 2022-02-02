Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Decreases By 20.6%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

AMIVF stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

