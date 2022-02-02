Short Interest in Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Increases By 55.0%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

AVASF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.39) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.00.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

