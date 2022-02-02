Short Interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Rises By 38.4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE:BHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 1,978,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,449. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.