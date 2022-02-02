Short Interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Rises By 38.4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 1,978,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,449. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

