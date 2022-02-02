Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Rises By 60.2%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE MUA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

