Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Decreases By 25.2%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

CLXT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 1,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

