Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rises By 42.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 921,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.9 days.
Shares of CHVKF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.20.
About China Vanke
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.