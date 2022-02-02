Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rises By 42.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 921,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.9 days.

Shares of CHVKF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

