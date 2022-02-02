Short Interest in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Declines By 21.8%

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 623,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

