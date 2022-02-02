Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Increases By 54.7%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLPHY stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. CLP has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3989 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

