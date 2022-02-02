Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Drops By 20.7%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at $757,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

