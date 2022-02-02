Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Declines By 18.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 912,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $608.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.36. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

