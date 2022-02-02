Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Grows By 73.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
FV stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.