Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Grows By 73.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FV stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

