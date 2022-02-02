Short Interest in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Declines By 19.0%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of ROCK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 247,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

