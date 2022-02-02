Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Drops By 18.7%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,076. The stock has a market cap of $340.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.75. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.