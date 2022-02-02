Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Declines By 33.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IFNNY opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $49.99.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
