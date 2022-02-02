Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Declines By 33.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

