Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Drops By 19.4%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 399,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.