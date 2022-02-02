Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Expands By 56.4%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 1,400,347 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,626,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after buying an additional 757,583 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1,329.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 231,990 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

